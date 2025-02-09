Beniers scores on overtime power play to cap Kraken's rally in 3-2 victory over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Matty Beniers scored on a power play at 2:58 of overtime after the Seattle Kraken overcame a late two-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist apiece, with Wright scoring with 6:48 left and Burakovsky tying it 2:07 later in the final game for both teams before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Joey Daccord made 27 saves for Seattle in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

Takeaways

Kraken: Daccord started for the 12th time in 13 games. He improved to 19-14-3.

Flames: Looking to spark the offense, coach Ryan Huska changed the makeup of all four lines. Among the new combinations was Frost and Joel Farabee, acquired last week from the Philadelphia Flyers, being put on the same line with Yegor Sharangovich.

Key moment

Frost was whistled for holding at 1:41 of overtime when he tied up Vince Dunn on the backcheck.

Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, right, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

Key stat

Calgary has lost four in a row at home.

Up next

After the break, the Kraken are at Florida on Feb. 22, and the Flames host San Jose on Feb. 23.