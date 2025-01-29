SportsHockey

Seattle Kraken put struggling goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers to send him to the minors

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is taken out of...

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is taken out of the game after surrendering three goals against the Detroit Red Wings as Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) prepares to enter the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Jose Juarez

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken put goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers Wednesday with the purpose of sending him to the minors, and he would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds if he clears.

Grubauer has struggled in 21 starts this season, losing 16 of them. His .866 save percentage and 3.83 goals-against average rank last in the NHL this season among netminders who have played in at least 17 games.

The 33-year-old German has two more seasons left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $5.9 million, which ranks 14th and 11th highest for goalies signed for 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively. That makes it highly unlikely he is claimed by any of the league's other 31 teams, even with the cap expected to increase dramatically.

Grubauer was the Washington Capitals' playoff-opening Game 1 starter when they won the Cup in 2018, and he was a Vezina Trophy finalist with Colorado in 2021. He has appeared in 412 regular-season and playoff games with the Capitals, Avalanche and Hurricanes since making his debut in the league in 2013.

