Dylan DeMelo scores last-minute goal to give Jets a 2-1 win over Kraken

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Dylan DeMelo scored with 27 seconds left to play to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Matty Beniers scored in the first period for Seattle and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal for Winnipeg in the second period. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves and Seattle's Joey Daccord stopped 34 shots.

The Jets stretched their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and improved to 8-2-2 in their last 12.

The Kraken capped a 2-3 road trip.

Scheifele’s power-play goal drew the Jets even at 9:35 of the second. With Jamie Oleksiak off for interference, Scheifele whipped Kyle Connor's rebound past Daccord.

Hellebuyck kept it a 1-1 game when he stopped Andre Burakovsky on a breakaway late in the second.

Beniers opened the scoring midway through the opening period when he converted a perfect pass from Kaapo Kakko on Hellebuyck’s doorstep.

Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers (10) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) in front of Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Takeaways

Jets: Outplayed in the opening period, Winnipeg came alive in the second, outshooting Seattle 20-8.

Kraken: Showed no signs of fatigue in the last of a five-game road trip. The Kraken were all over the Jets in the first period when they scored first and outshot Winnipeg 11-8. But the Jets kept putting the pressure on in the last two periods.

Key moment

DeMelo’s goal set up by Nikolaj Ehlers.

Key stat

The Jets outshot Seattle 36-19.

Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak (24) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) as Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) watches the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

