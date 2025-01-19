SportsHockey

Jaden Schwartz has a hat trick in the Kraken's 4-2 victory over the Kings

Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz makes a shot against the...

Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz makes a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick, Joey Daccord made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Schwartz opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game and broke a 1-1 tie at 7:40. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, his 16th goal of the season.

Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at 1:37 of the second.

Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

