Lightning extend their winning streak to 5 games with a 4-1 win over the Kraken

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is scored against by Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

By The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

Nikita Kucherov, Luke Glendening and Nick Paul scored in the third period and Brandon Hagel added his third short-handed goal of the season as the Lightning improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Shane Wright scored, and Ales Stezka finished with 19 saves in his NHL debut for Seattle.

After a scoreless first period, Hagel gave the Lightning the lead when he raced up ice to fend off Oliver Bjorkstrand and put a spinning backhander on goal for his league-leading seventh short-handed score of the season at 9:27 of the second period.

Kucherov and Glendening scored 1:43 apart in the third period to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Wright tipped in a shot by Brandon Montour to cut it 3-1 at 15:24. Paul added an empty-net goal.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle fell to 0-9 in the second half of back-to-back games. … Stezka, a 28-year-old rookie, became the first goalie to make an NHL debut with the Kraken.

Lightning: Tampa Bay recorded its 10th short-handed goal of the season, second-most in the league behind Florida (12). … Defenseman J.J. Moser returned to the lineup after missing 28 games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Key moment

Tampa Bay was nursing a one-goal lead in the third period when the Lightning scored off a set faceoff play. Brayden Point pulled a puck off the draw back to Nikita Kucherov, who scored on a quick shot past Stezka at 11:15 of the third.

Key stat

Tampa Bay improved to 7-0-1 all-time against Seattle.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday. Seattle is at St. Louis, while Tampa Bay hosts Edmonton.

