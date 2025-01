Kaapo Kakko scores twice in 3rd period in the Kraken's 6-2 victory over the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, Joey Daccord made 33 saves and the Seattle Kraken overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Seattle the lead on a scramble in front of the net at 3:08 of the third. Kakko scored 38 seconds later, and added another goal on a power play 1:40 after that.

Andre Burakovsky, Ryker Evans and Brandon Tanev also scored to help the Kraken snap a four-game skid. Chandler Stephenson, Joshua Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists.

The Kraken scored six straight goals after Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots for Buffalo.

The Sabres had won two in a row.

Takeaways

Kraken: Rallied from a multi-goal deficit for an NHL-best sixth time, rebounding from a 6-2 loss in Columbus on Thursday night.

Sabres: Fans booed and bellowed for general manager Kevyn Adams to be fired and owner Terry Pegula to sell the team after the season’s 15th blown lead in a loss.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts to tip the puck past Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Key moment

After Luukkonen made the save on an initial shot by Burakovsky, the rebound shot by Bjorkstrand ricocheted off the goalie's leg pad and into the net off the glove of Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Key stat

The Kraken are 4-0-0 liftime in Buffalo with a 22-11 goal differential.

Up next

Seattle is at Detroit on Sunday in the middle of a five-game trip. Buffalo has three days off before hosting Carolina on Wednesday night.