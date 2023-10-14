Kyle Connor leads the Winnipeg Jets past the Florida Panthers 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist, and Winnipeg beat the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Saturday in the Jets' home opener.

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who lost 5-3 at Calgary on Wednesday in their opener. Morgan Barron and defenseman Dylan DeMelo also scored.

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and two assists for the Panthers, who dropped their second straight game to begin the season. Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots.

Rodrigues scored his first goal 25 seconds into the second period to give Florida a 2-1 lead. But Winnipeg responded with four straight goals.

Connor tied it up again just 10 seconds after Rodrigues scored. Barron made it 3-2 at 8:20, and DeMelo fired the puck in from the high slot at 9:55.

The third period opened with Scheifele and Matthew Tkachuk throwing some punches at each other just over a minute into the action. Earlier in the game, Tkachuk and Jets captain Adam Lowry exchanged some shoves and heated words.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) crashes into Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Panthers' Kevin Stenlund (82) defends during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Appleton made it 5-2 with a short-handed goal, putting a shot under Bobrovsky with 5:43 remaining.

Florida closed to 5-4 on goals by Verhaeghe at 16:31 and Rodrigues at 17:36. Tkachuk hit the post less than a minute later, but Connor scored an empty-netter with 1:10 remaining.

Florida was 1 for 7 on the power play, and Winnipeg went 2 for 6.

HELLO FANS

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) crashes into Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Panthers' Kevin Stenlund (82) defends during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

The Jets have won their past six home openers. Connor has scored in each of those games, netting a total of eight goals, which is the most for home openers in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Jets: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday,