Lidstrom helps his team to All-Star Game win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sorry Team Staal, Team Lidstrom felt right at home in Carolina.

Eric Staal had the No. 1 pick in the inaugural NHL All-Star fantasy draft, the unconditional support of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes fans behind him, and a four-goal lead in the first period.

Still, he was left with a loss to a proven winner - Nicklas Lidstrom. Danny Briere, Jonathan Toews, and Martin St. Louis scored during a four-minute span of the third period to lift Team Lidstrom over Team Staal, 11-10, yesterday in the NHL All-Star Game.

Lidstrom can add this victory to the four Stanley Cup titles and six Norris trophies he has won with the Detroit Red Wings. In a game not known for defense, the stellar defenseman was a plus-7 and helped his team stage the biggest comeback in All-Star Game history.

Fellow defenseman Shea Weber of Nashville had four assists and was plus-6, and Dallas forward Loui Eriksson had two goals and two assists.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boston's Tim Thomas stopped 11 of 15 shots in the third period and became the first goalie to earn the win in three consecutive All-Star Games.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped the first penalty shot in All-Star Game history, awarded to Colorado's Matt Duchene. Defenseman Marc Staal, playing with his brother for Team Staal, had no points in 13 shifts.

"I guess he picked the winning team. Pretty good night for Nicklas Lidstrom," Staal said. "It's fun to get to know him a little bit more . . . just doing this whole experience for the first time with him. He played a great game, as you can tell by the stats."

Maybe Staal's pick of Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward with the No. 1 selection in the fantasy draft wasn't such a good idea, after all. Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos, the league leader with 38 goals, went with the second pick to Lidstrom, and Stamkos scored the goal that made it 6-6 in the second period.

"I had a blast," Stamkos said. "It started with fantasy draft. Obviously, it went well . . . We had a big win."

Ward could hardly be blamed for the four goals he gave up in the first. Pittsburgh's Marc-Andre Fleury also allowed four in the opening 20 minutes of a typically defenseless All-Star Game. "I thought I was doing pretty good the first 10 minutes," Ward said. "It was like, 'Whoa, this ain't so bad,' and boom, four goals against."

One consolation for Team Staal: Chicago's Patrick Sharp (goal, two assists) claimed MVP honors in a losing cause.

With the team in white named after Staal, the Carolina fans decked out in red hardly seemed to care that Sidney Crosby and his Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin were missing because of injuries. Staal's club had a 4-0 lead in the first, and it was gone before the intermission, and an 8-7 edge after Kris Letang's second goal early in the third. Then Lidstrom's club staged its second comeback and grabbed a late third-period lead.