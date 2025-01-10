Brayden Point reaches 600 career points in Lightning's 4-1 victory over the Bruins

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point reached 600 career points with a power-play goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli scored goals 5:03 apart in the second period, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists.

Tampa Bay has won back-to-back games after dropping dour in a row. The Lightning moved past the Bruins into third place in the Atlantic Division.

Mason Lohrei scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves. The Bruins are 0-5-1 in their last six.

Takeaways

Bruins: Lohrei became the first Boston defenseman to score since Dec. 3. … The Bruins have gone eight games without a power-play goal.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh got his 400th career point on Cirelli’s short-handed goal. Tampa Bay hass eight short-handed goals this season.

Key moment

With the second period winding down, Nick Paul bounced a pass off the boards in the neutral zone to Mikey Eyssimont, who skated unchecked into the Boston zone and put a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot past Swayman to make it 2-0.

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) battles with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mitchell Chaffee during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Key stat

Tampa Bay is 16-3-1 when scoring four or more goals.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Bruins are at Florida, and the Lightning are at New Jersey.