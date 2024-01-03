Nikolaj Ehlers scores in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers and Morgan Barron scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their point streak to nine games.

Winnipeg improved to 7-0-2 during the surge. The point streak matches a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers.

Neal Pionk and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets (23-9-4), who won their third straight game. Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck, who was named the NHL’s third star for the month of December, made 33 saves to boost his record to 18-6-3 in 27 games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Steven Stamkos also scored. The Lightning (18-16-5) have lost three of their past four games.

Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay, which only had five healthy defensemen in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Credit: AP/FRED GREENSLADE

Lightning: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Jets: At the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.