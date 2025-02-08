Brandon Hagel shines as the Lighting cool off the Red Wings with a 6-3 victory

DETROIT — Brandon Hagel had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped Detroit’s seven-game win streak with a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Brayden Point scored his 30th goal of the season, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Dylan Duke also scored for Tampa Bay in his NHL debut. Duke, who played for the University of Michigan last season, was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 300th career goal during the first period. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists. Patrick Kane also scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot made 11 saves. Talbot replaced Alex Lyon, who was pulled after allowing two goals in the first 2:56.

Takeaways

Lightning: Point has 20 goals in 37 career games against Detroit. He also scored during their first meeting this season, a 5-1 Tampa Bay victory last month.

Red Wings: Came up short in their attempt to win eight straight games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Key moment

Duke knocked in a rebound 4:10 into the third after the Red Wings, who gave up four first-period goals, cut Tampa Bay's lead to 4-3.

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) passes the puck while being guarded by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Key stat

Kucherov has at least one point in 17 of the last 18 games. The only game he didn't record a point during that stretch came on Jan. 25, when the Lightning lost 2-0 to Talbot and the Red Wings.

Up next

The Lightning play at Montreal on Sunday, and the Red Wings host Minnesota on Feb. 22.