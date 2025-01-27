Washington Capitals sign goalie Logan Thompson to a 6-year, $35.1 million contract

Logan Thompson is cashing in on his stellar start with the Washington Capitals, getting rewarded with a new contract that gives the late-blooming goaltender a significant raise.

The NHL-leading Capitals signed Thompson on Monday to a six-year deal worth $35.1 million. He'll count $5.85 million against the salary cap when it kicks in next season through 2030-31.

“We are pleased to sign Logan to a multi-year contract,” general manager Chris Patrick said upon announcing the contract Monday. “Logan has demonstrated that he is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season and since he joined the league. With his size and exceptional athleticism, we are confident that this signing will enhance one of the most critical positions on our team, especially as he enters the prime years of his career.”

Thompson has been a bargain in the final season of a contract that is paying him less than $800,000 annually, thriving since joining Washington in a trade from Vegas last summer. He has won 22 of his 26 starts and ranks second in the league with a 2.09 goals-against average and third with a .925 save percentage.

“He’s been fantastic all year,” defenseman John Carlson said recently. "In big moments, I think he’s at his best, and at big points of the game, I think that’s his strength.”

Thompson has teamed with Charlie Lindgren to be one of the best goaltending tandems in hockey, despite combining to make less than $2 million. With the cap expected to take a significant jump, the most pressing question is whether the Capitals can also lock up Lindgren long term before he can be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun is another pending free agent, but getting a deal done with Thompson is a major victory for Patrick, who took over day-to-day duties from longtime GM Brian MacLellan last July.

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Jan., 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

It's also a boon for Thompson, who attended Washington's development camp in 2018 and played a season for the team's ECHL affiliate in South Carolina before signing his first NHL contract with the Golden Knights. Thompson was an All-Star in 2022-23 before an injury derailed him and sidelined him for Vegas' Stanley Cup run.

Adin Hill backstopped the team to its first championship, and he and Thompson shared the net in ‘23-24. Thompson asked for a trade, and that gamble paid off: Only Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has made more saves above expected, a metric that explains just how good he has been turning aside quality scoring chances.

“I feel good," Thompson said after a shutout victory earlier this month. "Nothing really feels any different. I think I’ve been in a good rhythm all year rotating with Chucky. He’s been great. I feel the exact same."