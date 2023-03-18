MacKinnon-led Avalanche top Red Wings for 5th straight win

DETROIT — Nathan MacKinnon scored a tiebreaking goal with a burst of speed and a slick wrist shot midway through the second period to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away for a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Devon Toews scored early in the game and Bowen Byram gave Colorado a two-goal lead late in the second after MacKinnon's shot broke a defenseman's stick. Lars Eller had a goal and Mikko Rantanen scored his 46th early in the third, ending Ville Husso's day after he gave up five goals on just 21 shots.

MacKinnon also had an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won five straight games for the third time this season.

Pius Suter pulled Detroit into a 1-all tie in the first period and Magnus Hellberg finished with two saves, filling in for Husso for the last 14-plus minutes.

The Red Wings went 0 for 2 on the power play in the first period and had a short-handed chance to score late in the second, but Georgiev stopped Adam Erne’s shot.

Detroit has lost nine of its last 11 games, fading from contention for a wild card and an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

NOTES

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) is pursued around the goal by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Colorado has won five straight games for the third straight month, including a season-high six-game streak in January. ... Red Wings D Ben Chiarot was scratched with an upper-body injury and is expected to be out for at least one week. ... MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick overall in 2013, has scored at least 30 goals for the fifth time in his career. ... Detroit's 6-foot-6, 209-pound defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick overall in 2021, made his NHL debut. ... MacKinnon and Cole Makar have at least a point in eight straight games.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Chicago on Monday.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Monday.