Brock Boeser breaks 3rd-period tie in the Canucks' 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser broke a tie on a power play at 8:56 of the third period and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night in the final game for both teams before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Defenseman Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. The Canucks have won three straight and six of eight to improve to 26-18-11.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 33-20-2, losing for the first time on a four-game Pacific Division swing.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for the Canucks and played 10 minutes, stopping all six shots he faced, He was replaced by backup Lankinen, who made 21 saves.

Toronto goalie Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

Prince Harry, in Vancouver for the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games, dropped the puck before the game.

Takeaways

Canucks: The Canucks played without defenseman Quinn Hughes who skated in the morning but missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stops the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthew’s assist on Rielly’s goal was his seventh in the last three games.

Key moment

With just 1:57 left and Toronto on a power play, Lankinen slid across the crease to make a diving save to stop on Matthews’ shot.

Key stat

The Canucks are 10-1-0 in their last 11 home games against the Maple Leafs.

Up next

Both teams are off until Feb. 22 when the Maple Leafs host Carolina, and Canucks are at Vegas.