SportsHockey

Maple Leafs' Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers' Nurse

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with...

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the NHL’s Department of Safety announced Sunday.

The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday.

Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME