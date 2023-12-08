SportsHockey

Joseph Woll makes 29 saves before leaving with injury, Maple Leafs hold off Senators 4-3

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) and right wing...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) help goaltender Joseph Woll, center front, to the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Ottawa Senators, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ottawa. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Joseph Woll made 29 saves before leaving because of an injury midway through the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night.

Woll left after stopping a shot from Rourke Chartier.

Toronto led 3-2 at the time, and William Nylander made it 4-2 with 6:57 remaining.

Mitch Marner, David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Martin Jones stopped none of 10 shots in relief of Woll.

Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 18 shots.

Jarnkrok gave Toronto a 3-1 edge 3:35 into the third period with a wrist shot, capped a run of three straight Maple Leafs goals.

But under two minutes later, Bernard-Docker made it a one-score game with his first career NHL goal on a point shot.

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson, left, and Toronto Maple...

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) watch as Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, top right, makes a glove-save during second-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ottawa. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

Nylander made it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle, and Giroux finished the scoring on a one-timer with 1:53 remaining.

Ottawa was unable to complete the comeback after pulling Forsberg and having a power play for the final 50.3 seconds.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, left, gets his glove...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, left, gets his glove up onto the face of Ottawa Senators right wing Mathieu Joseph, right, during first-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ottawa. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

Senators: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME