Markstrom reigns over Kings as Flames win 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta — Jacob Markstrom was spectacular on Tuesday making 32 saves to backstop the Calgary Flames to a critical 2-1 victory over the red-hot Los Angeles Kings.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, which won its second consecutive game and improves to 7-3-2 in their last dozen outings.

The Flames opened the night four points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the final wild-card berth in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Sean Durzi had the lone goal for Los Angeles, which had scored 19 goals in their previous three games. The Kings have been the NHL’s hottest team, entering the night on a franchise record 12-game points streak (10-0-2).

Los Angeles entered the night two points behind Vegas and three points up on Edmonton in the battle for first place in the Pacific Division.

Starting for the 15th time in the last 16 games, it was one of Markstrom’s best games of the season.

The veteran came up with numerous important saves to make the Flames’ 2-1 lead from the first period hold up the rest of the way.

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo, center, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert, right, into goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

In his sixth start in goal since being acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joonas Korpisalo lost for the first time, with 30 stops.

Momentum swung halfway through the first when Rasmus Andersson’s goal, which would have made it 2-0, was waved off after an offside review. Less than two minutes later, the Kings tied it.

Durzi was left with open space to skate in from the blue line and he whipped a shot into the top corner.

Calgary restored its lead at 17:59 when Duehr scored the goal that would stand up as the game-winner, slipping a shot past Korpisalo from the side of the net. It was the sixth goal in 21 games for the rookie from South Dakota, who was playing on the fourth line.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, right, checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

PRIDE NIGHT AT SADDLEDOME

It was Pride Night at the Saddledome with all Flames wearing custom jerseys for warm-up that were designed by local artist Megan Parker. The Flaming C on the front and the numbers featured a pattern of flora and fauna from Alberta prairies arranged to reflect the rainbow-colored pride flag.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue a four-game road trip at Edmonton on Thursday night.

Flames: Play at Vancouver on Friday night.