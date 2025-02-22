SportsHockey

Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday's Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk acknowledges the crowd after...

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk acknowledges the crowd after the Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss Florida's game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced Tkachuk’s absence after the pregame morning skate.

Tkachuk first experienced discomfort during the 4 Nations Face-Off, when he helped lead the United States to the tournament final. He was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the United States’ 3-2 finals loss against Canada on Thursday.

Maurice said Tkachuk will undergo more tests in the next two days before the Panthers determine the next steps.

The 27-year-old Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers this season.

Tkachuk was one of four Panthers who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart played for tournament-champion Canada and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov represented Finland.

