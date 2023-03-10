McDavid injured as Oilers snap Bruins' streak, win 3-2

BOSTON — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in the third period Thursday night, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining and the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 3-2 to snap the Bruins' 10-game winning streak.

McDavid struggled to get off the ice after colliding knee-to-knee with teammate Derek Ryan. The two-time NHL MVP, who has 54 goals this season, was held scoreless -- just the seventh time all season he has failed to register a point.

Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, helping deprive the Bruins of a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 shots for the Bruins (49-9-5), who could have set an NHL record as the fastest-ever to 50 wins.

McDavid leads the league in goals, points and assist.

The Oilers won for the fourth time in five games.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) collides with Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (26) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday.