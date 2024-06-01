SportsHockey

Saginaw routs Moose Jaw 7-1 to advance to Memorial Cup championship game against London

Saginaw Spirit's Ethan Hay (68) celebrates his goal against the...

Saginaw Spirit's Ethan Hay (68) celebrates his goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors with Jorian Donovan (75) and Sebastien Gervais (15) during the first period of a Memorial Cup hockey game Friday, May 31, 2024, in Saginaw, Mich. Credit: AP/DUANE BURLESON

By The Associated Press

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ethan Hay scored his second goal of the game in Saginaw's five-goal second period and the host Spirit beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday night against the London Knights.

Hay also had two assists to help Saginaw rebound from a 4-2 loss to Ontario Hockey League champion London on Wednesday night in the round-robin finale. The Knights also beat the Sprit in six games in the OHL’s Western Conference championship.

Rodwin Dionicio had a goal and three assists, and Braden Hache, Owen Beck, Lincoln Moore and Sebastien Gervais also scored for Saginaw. Andrew Oke made 23 saves, and Nolan Lalonde stopped one shot in 1:29 of action.

Jagger Fircus scored for Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw. Jackson Unger stopped 30 shots.

Hache gave Saginaw a 2-1 lead at 1:53 of the second, and the Spirit added four more in the period. Beck followed at 3:47, Moore scored at 9:05, Hay got his second with 8:38 left and Gervais capped the flurry with 5:36 to go. Dionicio scored early in the third.

Hay opened the scoring at 3:03 of the first period. Fircus tied it at 7:08 of the period.

