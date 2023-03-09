Miller scores 20 seconds into OT, Canucks beat Ducks 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, and Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

Ducks: At Calgary on Friday in the finale of a three-game trip.

Canucks: Host Ottawa Senators on Saturday.