SportsHockey

Miller scores 20 seconds into OT, Canucks beat Ducks 3-2

Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) is checked by Vancouver Canucks'...

Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Credit: AP/BEN NELMS

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, and Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Calgary on Friday in the finale of a three-game trip.

Canucks: Host Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME