Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov will miss Friday night's game at Dallas with lower body injury

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after scoring...

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Ellen Schmidt

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov will miss Friday night’s game at Dallas because of a lower body injury.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and tied for fourth in points with 50. He leads the league this season with six multi-goal games and is tied with Florida’s Sam Reinhart with 56 goals scored during this calendar year.

This will be the second game this season that Kaprizov has missed. He didn’t play on Nov. 23 at Calgary after suffering a lower body injury two nights earlier at Edmonton. Since missing that game, Kaprizov has points in 12 of 15 games — 10 goals, including two game-winners, and six assists.

The Wild come out the NHL’s Christmas break trying to even their December record at 6-6-0 after going 16-4-4 during the previous two months. Their 27 road points (12-3-3) lead the league.

