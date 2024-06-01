Seattle Kraken draft pick Jagger Firkus selected Canadian Hockey League player of year

FRANKENMUTH, Mich — Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus was honored as the David Branch Player of the Year Award winner Saturday at the Canadian Hockey League awards ceremony.

The first Moose Jaw player to win the award, Firkus led the CHL with 126 points on 61 goals and 65 assists in 63 regular-season games to also earn the top scorer award.

Firkus led Moose Jaw to the Western Hockey League title and a spot in the Memorial Cup where the Warriors fell to the host Saginaw Spirit on Friday night in the semifinal game.

“It was special, it really was,” said Firkus, drafted 35th overall by the Seattle Kraken in 2022. “It was the most fun year of hockey I’ve ever had. It was the best group of guys I’ve ever been a part of."

Easton Cowan of the London Knights and Mathieu Cataford of the Halifax Mooseheads were the other two finalists.

Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh was honored as the top defenseman. The Spirit will face the London Knights on Sunday night in the Memorial Cup final.

William Rousseau of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies was the top goalie.