New Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn is out 4-6 weeks with a broken finger

ANAHEIM, Calif. — New Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a broken finger, the team announced Saturday.

Killorn was injured Wednesday night in an exhibition game against San Jose. He signed a four-year, $25 million deal with Anaheim in July after playing the previous 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 34-year-old Killorn won two Stanley Cup championships and scored 198 goals with Tampa Bay. He was signed to bring a winning veteran presence to the Ducks, who have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive seasons.

The injury is yet another early-season blow for the Ducks, who are in an increasingly ugly contract stalemate with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. Both players are missing training camp with Anaheim while general manager Pat Verbeek conducts negotiations.