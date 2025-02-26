Forward Valeri Nichushkin will return to the Avalanche lineup for the 1st time in nearly 2 months

DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin returns to the Colorado Avalanche lineup Wednesday night for the first time in nearly two months after recovering from a lower-body injury.

The Russian forward will try to spark a sputtering Avalanche offense that’s scored two goals in back-to-back losses since coming back from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The game against the New Jersey Devils will be Nichushkin’s first since Dec. 31.

“You can't underestimate how much he means to this team,” defenseman Cale Makar said after Wednesday's morning skate. “It will be a huge addition for us. Hopefully he’s back to Valeri form. He looks pretty good out there."

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there will be no restrictions with Nichushkin. He also will help out on special teams.

The 29-year-old Nichushkin had 11 goals and six assists in 21 games before getting hurt. He missed the opening 17 games of the season after being suspended last May and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Colorado is 209-74-27 with Nichushkin in the lineup.

“In regard to the power forwards, you can say he’s the best in the world,” forward Logan O’Connor said. “Just a big-body forward out there for us. ... It’s going to be massive to have back in the lineup.”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Nichushkin can help out trying to score gritty goals in front of the net — an area where the Avalanche have struggled at times. It was the forte of captain Gabriel Landeskog, but he hasn’t played since the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022 due to a lingering knee injury.

“There are so many things he does with that frame of his,” forward Jonathan Drouin said of Nichushkin. “He’s a beast and we’re going to need him.”