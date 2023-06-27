NHL Awards Winners
Winners of the 2022-23 NHL awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, Linus Ullmark, Boston
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Erik Karlsson, San Jose
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Matty Beniers, Seattle
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
Jack Adams Award, coach — Jim Montgomery, Boston
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Mikael Backlund, Calgary
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Jason McCrimmon
NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Finalists: Jim Nill, Dallas; Don Sweeney, Boston; Bill Zito, Florida. Winner to be announced during 2023 NHL Draft on June 28.
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Kris Letang, Pittsburgh
E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — Connor Bedard
Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swaymon, Boston