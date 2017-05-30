NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule

SportsHockey

Nashville Predators players and fans celebrate late during the third...

Nashville Predators players and fans celebrate late during the third period in Game 6 of the Western Conference final against the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 6-3. Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

The Stanley Cup Final began May 29 as the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Nashville Predators in Game 1. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the series.

Game 1: Penguins 5, Predators 3

Game 2: Nashville at Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m., NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Game 3: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Game 4: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Monday, June 5, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Game 5: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Game 7: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

*If necessary

