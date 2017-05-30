NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule
The Stanley Cup Final began May 29 as the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Nashville Predators in Game 1. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the series.
Game 1: Penguins 5, Predators 3
Game 2: Nashville at Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m., NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
Game 3: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
Game 4: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Monday, June 5, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
*Game 5: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
*Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
*Game 7: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m., NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
*If necessary