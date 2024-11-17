Oilers' Darnell Nurse left bloodied after hit to head from Maple Leafs' Reaves

TORONTO — Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse was bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room after taking a hit to the head from Toronto forward Ryan Reaves early in the second period Saturday night in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime victory.

Nurse wheeled around his net and was caught high by Reaves before crashing to the ice. Nurse stayed down for a few minutes inside a hushed Scotiabank Arena as he was attended to by trainers. The Oilers said he wouldn't return to the game.

Reaves, who exchanged words with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid before heading down the tunnel, was assessed a match penalty and a game misconduct.

The 29-year-old Nurse has two goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.