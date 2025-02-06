McDavid makes perfect pass in overtime as the Oilers beat the Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO — Connor McDavid set up Zach Hyman in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hyman redirected McDavid's pass for the power-play goal at 1:36. It was Hyman's 19th goal and McDavid's 49th assist of the season.

Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton won for the fifth time in seven games. Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Calvin Pickard made 29 saves.

The Oilers were coming off an overtime victory at St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Skinner and Draisaitl scored in the third period to help Edmonton open a 3-1 lead.

But Chicago rallied behind Ryan Donato, who matched his career high with his 16th goal at 12:12. He also picked up an assist on Alec Martinez's tying goal with 3:44 left in regulation.

It was an impressive rally for the Blackhawks after they lost Jason Dickinson to an apparent left knee injury 4:33 into the second period.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) shoots against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Lukas Reichel also scored for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots.

Takeaways

Oilers: McDavid helped close it out after his team blew a two-goal lead in the third. Playing for the second straight night on the road, it was a solid result.

Blackhawks: Dickinson is one of the team's best all-around players, so any prolonged absence for the forward would be a major blow.

Key moment

Pickard made a terrific left pad save on Pat Maroon with about 13 minutes left, preserving Edmonton's 2-1 lead.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) can't stop a goal by Edmonton Oilers center Jeff Skinner, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Key stat

Draisaitl has 14 goals and 21 assists during an 18-game point streak against Chicago.

Up next

Both teams play at home on Friday night. The Oilers host Colorado, and the Blackhawks face Nashville.