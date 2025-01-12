Hyman scores in 3rd period as the Oilers rally past the Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO — Zach Hyman scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Adam Henrique, Corey Perry and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who closed out a 3-1 road trip. Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

Chicago lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Connor Bedard's career-high point streak was stopped at nine games.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who beat the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on Oct. 12.

With Chicago defenseman Nolan Allan in the penalty box for tripping, Hyman gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead when he muscled home his 14th goal 7:18 into the third.

Chicago got off to a fast start behind Teravainen, who beat Calvin Pickard for his 10th goal 4:45 into the first period. Teravainen then picked up his 20th assist when he played the puck off the end boards and it bounced right to Foligno on the side of the net for a 2-0 lead with 4:59 left.

Ryan Donato's 13th goal made it 3-1 midway through the second, but Henrique got one back for Edmonton with a tip that went through Arvid Soderblom's legs at 15:49.

Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

With the Oilers controlling the action for the last part of the second, Perry tied it at 3 with his seventh goal with 2:30 remaining in the period.

Takeaways

Oilers: It was a quiet night for Connor McDavid, but Edmonton still had enough to close out Chicago.

Blackhawks: Teravainen has four goals and 13 assists in his last 13 games.

Key moment

Henrique was called for high-sticking with 53 seconds left, but Chicago couldn't come up with the tying score.

Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19), left, and Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar (91) face off at center ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Key stat

Draisaitl has 17 goals and 22 assists in 26 career games against Chicago.

Up next

Both teams play at home on Monday night. Edmonton faces Los Angeles, and Chicago takes on Calgary.