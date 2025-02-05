Brown scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Connor Brown scored at 2:33 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which has won four of its last six games. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

In the extra period, Brown scored on a one-timer off a pass from McDavid for the win.

McDavid’s power play goal at 5:50 of the second period gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Kyrou scored on the power play at 5:12 of the third to tie it at 1-all and Parayko gave the Blues the lead at 8:58.

Draisaitl’s goal, with Skinner pulled for the extra attacker, tied it 2-2 with 2:14 left.

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, left, looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Cam Fowler, right, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Connor Hamilton

Takeaways

Oilers: Forward Kasperi Kapanen played his 500th career game against his former team and defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned after missing a game due to illness. Kapanen played 106 games for St. Louis before being claimed off waivers by Edmonton on Nov. 19.

Blues: St. Louis activated defenseman Nick Leddy from injured reserve after missing the last 49 games with a lower body injury. With his return, the Blues' six defensemen against Edmonton have played a combined total of more than 4,500 games.

Key moment

Trailing 1-0, the Blues had a golden opportunity to even the game midway through the second period as Jake Neighbours found himself in all alone on a breakaway, but Skinner turned him away with a stick save.

Key stat

McDavid extended his points streak against the Blues to seven games. McDavid has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games against St. Louis (seven goals, 10 assists).

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Cam Fowler (17) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Connor Hamilton

Up Next

Oilers play at Chicago on Wednesday, and Blues host Florida on Thursday.