SportsHockey

Sam Montembeault backstops Canadiens to 3-0 win over Oilers

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, stops a shot as...

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, stops a shot as Edmonton Oilers' Jeff Skinner, left, and Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) look for the rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens blanked Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night.

Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle and Jake Evans — into an empty net — scored for Montreal, which matched its longest winning streak of the season with a second consecutive victory.

Montembeault earned his second shutout of the campaign after a 48-save showing against Toronto in the season-opener.

Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers lost their second in a row after falling 4-3 in overtime to Toronto on Saturday.

Gallagher deflected a hard pass from Mike Matheson into the top right corner to open the scoring with 31 seconds left in the second period.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal outshot the Oilers 11-9 in the third period. They also denied the Oilers on three power-play opportunities. Despite its stacked offense, Edmonton ranks in the bottom third of the league with the man-advantage this season.

Oilers: Edmonton was without defenseman Darnell Nurse. Coach Kris Knoblauch announced earlier Monday that Nurse will be out five to 10 days. Nurse was injured by a hit to the head from Toronto forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) is upended by Montreal Canadiens'...

Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) is upended by Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Key moment

Montembeault stood tall on a partial break from Jeff Skinner midway through the third, denying the backhand with a pad save to earn “Monty! Monty!” chants.

Key stat

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played in his 900th NHL game, all with the Oilers. Drafted first overall by the franchise in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has 252 goals and 455 assists in that span.

Up next

The Oilers wrap up a three-game road trip at Ottawa on Tuesday. The Canadiens host Vegas on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME