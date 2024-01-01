Foegele has 2 goals, career-high 5 points in Oilers' 7-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Warren Foegele had two goals and a career-high five points, Leon Draisaitl scored for the third straight game and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five.

Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse each had two assists, and Ryan McLeod had a goal and an assist. Evander Kane, Zack Hyman and Brett Kulak also scored for Edmonton. Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots.

Connor McDavid had an assist and needs two points to reach 900 for his career.

The Oilers have won 15 of 21 games since Kris Knoblauch took over as coach.

Max Jones and Frank Vatrano had the goals for Anaheim, which has dropped four of five on its eight-game homestand. John Gibson made 32 saves.

Edmonton had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes before it broke open the game with three goals during the first 12 minutes of the second period. Draisaitl made it 3-1 at 1:48 when he hammered in a one-timer from Nurse at a nearly 90-degree angle. Draisaitl put the puck inside the near post and just beyond Gibson's glove for his 17th goal of the season.

Foegele then scored the next two in the period for his second multi-goal game of the season. Foegele also helped open the scoring 4:15 into the game when he passed from behind the net to McLeod, who put the puck past Gibson. It was McLeod's seventh of the season and fifth in five games.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid takes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Jones tied it 1-all five minutes later on a rebound in front after Pickard made a pad save on Ryan Strome’s shot. It was his first goal in 14 games and fourth of the season.

Kane produced the go-ahead goal at 17:22 on a wraparound, his 14th of the season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak, right, puts Anaheim Ducks left wing Ross Johnston into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ducks: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.