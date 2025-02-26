Kucherov leads the streaking Lightning to a 4-1 victory over Draisaitl and the Oilers

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning beat Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Lightning posted their sixth consecutive win and improved to 7-0-1 in the past eight games overall.

Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, Mikey Eyssimont and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Draisaitl scored his NHL-best 43rd goal for the Oilers, who have lost four consecutive games. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal 11:53 into the first period, but Eyssimont answered 1:18 later.

Hagel and Hedman scored in the second, and Paul's 18th goal made it 4-1 at 7:23 of the third period.

Takeaways

Oilers: Edmonton has been outscored 17-7 in the three games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Lightning: Tampa Bay scored its first 5-on-3 power-play goal of the season. ... The Lightning improved to 9-1-1 at home since Jan. 1.

Key moment

Hagel moved up the boards and scored on a backhanded wraparound to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead 29 seconds into the second.

Key stat

Tampa Bay won its 19th consecutive game with the lead entering the third period and improved to 26-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

On Thursday, Edmonton is at Florida and Tampa Bay hosts Calgary.