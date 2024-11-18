Ovechkin records 1st hat trick of the season in Capitals' 5-2 win at Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Alex Ovechkin recorded his first hat trick of the season, scoring three goals Sunday night for the Washington Capitals in their 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was his first hat trick since Dec. 31, 2022, against the Montreal Canadiens and 31st of his career, the sixth most in NHL history. Vegas became the 19th team in which Ovechkin scored at least three goals against in a game.

His lone postseason hat trick occurred in 2009 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s fun to be a part of,” Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said. “I love being his teammate. He’s the face of this franchise, the face of our dressing room. The guy keeps it loose every time, and he’s a lot of fun. It’s very special to be on his team — and him knowing my name.”

Ovechkin got the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left.

“I think we had pretty good opportunities in previous games to do that, so finally we did it,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin's three goals gave him 866 for his career, 29 from surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL career leader. It also was his 176th career multigoal game, behind only Gretzky’s 189.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Ovechkin also extended his record to 315 power-play goals with a first-period shot from the left circle to put Washington in front 1-0.

His goal off the rush late in the second period gave the Capitals a 4-2 lead. That play occurred shortly after Oveckin saved a goal with his stick, denying Ivan Barbashev from putting the puck into the open net.

“It kind of happened so quick," Ovechkin said. “I think he didn’t even know the puck goes through in between (Thompson’s) legs. I was kind of surprised. It was luck. Luck was on our side at that moment.”

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores an open net goal past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Freelance writer W.G. Ramirez contributed to this report.