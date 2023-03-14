SportsHockey

Ovechkin out for Capitals' game against Rangers

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin wears a helmet bearing...

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin wears a helmet bearing a sticker in memory of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin, in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington. Mikhail Ovechkin died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at age 71. Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Washington star Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals' game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night due to a lower body injury.

It was the sixth time the Capitals played without Ovechkin this season, including four games last month following the death of his father. Washington lost the first five without him and the last eight dating back to last season.

The Russian left wing has 36 goals and 26 assists in 62 games this season. He is second on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 816 goals. Wayne Gretzky leads with 894. Ovechkin is 16th all-time in points with 1,472 — 17 behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.

The Capitals were also without forward Sonny Milano (illness).

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME