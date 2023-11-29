Noah Gregor leads Toronto Maple Leafs past Florida Panthers in shootout

TORONTO — Noah Gregor scored in regulation and the shootout, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Back at home after a 2-1-1 trip, Toronto also got a solid performance from Joseph Woll. The goaltender made 38 saves in regulation and overtime.

Kevin Stenlund scored for Florida, which picked up a fight-filled 5-0 victory in Ottawa on Monday. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Evan Rodrigues appeared to have won the shootout for Florida in the fifth round, but was judged to have touched the puck twice on his effort following a video review.

Gregor scored in the sixth round before Florida's Nick Cousins hit the post, closing out the win for Toronto.

The Leafs suited up on home ice for the first time since Nov. 11 after picking up two victories in Stockholm as part of the NHL Global Series. Toronto then embarked on a two-game road trip through Chicago and Pittsburgh upon returning to North America.

Looking to spark a stagnant offense, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe split up struggling forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner against Florida.

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) crashes into Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll as Leafs' Matthew Knies defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Matthews played with William Nylander and Matthew Knies, while Marner skated alongside John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Florida opened the scoring at 15:29 of the first when Stenlund scored his sixth of the season.

Nylander hit the post and the crossbar in quick succession in the second, including one with Stolarz down and out as Toronto started to find its form.

Gregor raced in on Stolarz and roofed his third at 12:54 after Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had the puck bounce over his stick at the offensive blue line.

Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich was assessed a double minor for high-sticking on Gregor with 3:04 left in regulation, but Florida killed that off until Toronto was whistled for its eighth penalty for too many men on the ice this season with 5.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Marner and Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano departed in the first period. Marner took a shot up high, but was back for the start of the second sporting a full cage. Giordano (upper-body injury) didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Wrap up a three-game road trip at Montreal on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host Seattle on Thursday.