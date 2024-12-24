Panthers Tkachuk helped off the ice after collision with Tampa Bay's Kucherov; returns to game

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had to be helped off the ice and taken to the locker room following a collision with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov during Monday night's game.

Kucherov crashed full-speed into Tkachuk's right leg late in the first period, causing Tkachuk to fall and grab at his knee. He remained down for a couple minutes until a team trainer helped him off.

Tkachuk returned to the game a couple minutes into the second.

Kucherov was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit, one of 15 penalties dealt out in the first two periods of a game reflective of the rivalry between these teams. Two misconduct penalties were given out, and even Tkachuk was called for roughing in the second.

Tkachuk is second on the team with 13 goals and 22 assists in 30 games this season.

The Lightning won on goals by Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Mitchell Chaffee. The teams split the home-and-home set after the Panthers won the opener on Sunday.

As was fitting for the evening, the game ended in another brief brawl.