SportsHockey

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is out for 6 weeks after injuring his left knee

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) moves the puck...

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after injuring his left knee in the team’s shootout victory at the Los Angeles Kings.

President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday that Parayko will undergo a scope on the injured knee and be evaluated in six weeks. The Blues play their final regular-season game two days short of the six-week mark.

Parayko, 31, plays more ice time than anyone else on the Blues, averaging nearly 24 minutes over 62 games and recording 35 points. His absence is a blow to their hopes of making the playoffs and comes after beating LA put them one point back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME