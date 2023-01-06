Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

First Period_1, Arizona, Carcone 2 (Hayton), 13:29. Penalties_Keller, ARI (Hooking), 16:37; Valimaki, ARI (Delay of Game), 19:51.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Konecny 20 (DeAngelo, Frost), 0:25 (pp). 3, Arizona, Ritchie 8 (Schmaltz, Hayton), 1:36. 4, Philadelphia, Farabee 8 (Konecny, Frost), 4:41. 5, Philadelphia, Allison 4 (Hayes, Laughton), 8:53. 6, Philadelphia, Provorov 2 (Hayes, York), 11:42. 7, Philadelphia, Hayes 10 (Frost, Konecny), 13:49 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Ritchie (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:59.

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 6 (Tippett, Frost), 15:02. Penalties_Tippett, PHI (Tripping), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-9-10_24. Philadelphia 11-19-4_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Philadelphia 2 of 3.

