Predators blank Blackhawks 3-0 behind Nyquist, O'Reilly, Saros

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal an an assist, Juuse Saros made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Luke Evangelista also scored for Nashville, which has won two straight and improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season.

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped five of six.

Saros’ shutout was his second of the season and 22nd of his career.

Blackhawks leading scorer Connor Bedard, who was named the NHL’s rookie for the month of December earlier Tuesday, was held without a point for just the second time in his last eight games. He played his second game in the building where Chicago selected him first overall in last June’s draft.

Nyquist opened the scoring on a power play at 5:16 of the first period. He snapped a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot high over Soderblom’s glove for his fourth goal in his last four games.

Nyquist extended his point-scoring streak to six games. He has five goals and four assists over that span.

Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn (2) blocks a shot on goal by Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

O'Reilly scored with 4:37 remaining in the third while the Predators had a two-man advantage and Evangelista added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Nashville has scored four power-play goals on nine opportunities in its three games against the Blackhawks this season. The teams' final meeting is in April.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) skate the puck past Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Predators: Host Calgary on Thursday.