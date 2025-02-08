SportsHockey

Ryan Donato stars as the Blackhawks beat the slumping Predators 6-2

Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato (8) celebrates with teammates after...

Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Ryan Donato had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed Nashville its sixth straight loss with a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Friday night.

Connor Bedard, Seth Jones and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist as Chicago stopped a three-game slide. Pat Maroon also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists.

It was the Blackhawks' first win over the Predators since a 2-1 victory at Nashville on March 16, 2023. The Predators had won six in a row in the Central Division series, including their first two meetings this season.

Colton Sissons and Tommy Novak scored for Nashville, which won five in a row before its current slide. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Chicago grabbed control in the second period. Donato set up Bedard's one-timer for a power-play goal at 5:47. Donato added a slick backhand at 15:24 before Jones finished a pretty passing sequence in the final seconds, giving the Blackhawks a 5-1 lead.

The big second period provided more than enough support for Petr Mrazek, who stopped 31 shots in the win.

Takeaways

Predators: Steven Stamkos turned 35 on Friday, and Ryan O'Reilly celebrated his 34th birthday. But it was a quiet night for each forward as the Predators continued to struggle.

Blackhawks: One of their best performances in a difficult season.

Key moment

Bedard opened Chicago's big second period with his 16th goal. He has three goals in his last five games.

Key stat

Donato set a career high with four points. He is up to a career-best 18 goals and 36 points on the season.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Nashville hosts Buffalo, and Chicago is at St. Louis.

