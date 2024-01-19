O'Reilly, Predators grind out 2-1 win to hand reeling Kings 10th loss in 11 games

LOS ANGELES — Ryan O’Reilly had a power-play goal and an assist, Gustav Nyquist also scored and the Nashville Predators beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Roman Josi had an assist for the fifth straight game and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as the Predators won for the third time in four games.

Drew Doughty scored and David Rittich made 31 saves for the Kings, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Nyquist put the Predators up 2-1 with 6:20 left in the second period, putting the pad save of Luke Schenn’s shot into an open net after Doughty’s power-play goal canceled out O’Reilly’s tip with the man advantage.

O’Reilly redirected Josi’s shot, marking the defenseman’s seventh assist during a five-game span. He has at least 30 assists for the ninth straight season, excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2021 campaign.

Hours after general manager Rob Blake gave coach Todd McLellan a vote of confidence amid the Kings’ slump, some of the same issues that have defined the recent poor stretch popped up again. Los Angeles played better at even strength through the first half of the game, only for its special teams to give away that momentum.

Just before Nashville opened the scoring, the Kings Trevor Moore couldn’t get a shot off on a short-handed break from Phillip Danault.

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, right, deflects a shot as Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Kings: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.