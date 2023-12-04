Juuse Saros makes 34 saves, Predators beat Sabres 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Juuse Saros made 34 saves, Filip Forsberg scored his team-leading 13th goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Sunday night.

Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators in a first-period burst.

Victor Olofsson scored on a penalty shot for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row to fall to 10-13-2. They lost 6-2 at Carolina on Saturday.

The Predators scored twice in just over a minute midway through the first period to take a 2-0 lead. After surrendering a 2-0 lead against the New York Rangers on Saturday on the way to a 4-3 loss, the Predators were able to hold off Buffalo.

Forsberg opened the scoring at 9:40 with a quick one-timer following a faceoff win. The shot rang off the post and in. Trenin redirected a shot from Colton Sissons 1:14 later.

Olofsson converted the penalty shot midway through the second period. He was awarded the shot after being taken down by defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on a breakaway. Olofsson got Saros to commit before firing a wrist shot to the opposite side for his third goal of the season.

Saros’ best save came just over seven minutes into the third period when he sprawled onto the ice to stop Dylan Cozens with a left pad save. Saros also made a save at the final buzzer with several Sabres near the crease.

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) keeps his eyes on the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Sabres forward Alex Tuch left the game in the third period because of an injury. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Sabres: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) celebrates a victory with center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

