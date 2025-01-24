Filip Forsberg scores twice in the Predators' 6-5 victory over the Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Filip Forsberg scored twice to extend his goals streak to seven games, Fedor Svechkov broke a tie on a power-play midway through the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Forsberg became the first player in NHL history to score in seven straight games following a goal drought of at least 18 games, according to OptaSTATS.

Luke Schenn had three assists, Justin Barron and Roman Josi each had a goal and Justus Annunen made 30 saves for the Predators, who won after blowing a three-goal lead.

Macklin Celebrini scored his NHL rookie-leading 15th goal for San Jose. Mario Ferraro scored his career-high fifth goal of the season and also had an assist. Henry Thrun, Fabian Zetterlund and newly acquired Walker Duehr scored.

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov made 32 saves against his former team.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville has won seven of nine and is starting to show signs of life after a disastrous start in which the Predators lost 13 of their first 18 games.

Sharks: The rebuilding Sharks rallied from a three-goal deficit but San Jose remains mired in a prolonged slump after losing its fifth straight. The Sharks have lost 19 of their last 23 games.

Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith, middle, skates off the ice next to an official during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Key moment

Predators forward Cole Smith was assessed for a five-minute major with just under six minutes left in the second period for a check to the head to Ty Dellandrea. The penalty set up Celebrini’s goal that tied it at 5 with 4:39 left in the second.

Key stat

Forsberg’s goal at 6:53 of the first period, which extended Nashville’s lead to 3-0, was the team’s ninth straight goal against the Sharks going back to the second period Tuesday niht in 7-5 win over San Jose in Nashville in which the Predators rallied from a four-goal deficit.

Up next

Nashville plays at Anaheim on Saturday night, and the Sharks host Florida on Saturday night.