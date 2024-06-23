The Sharks acquire Egor Afanasyev from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators on Sunday for forward Ozzy Wiesblatt.

The 23-year-old Afanasyev led Milwaukee of the AHL with 54 points and 27 goals in 56 games this past season. He added five goals and four assists in 15 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring a hat trick on May 22 at Grand Rapids.

He has played 19 games in the NHL for the Predators the past two seasons with one goal scored.

The 22-year-old Wiesblatt was a former first-round pick who spent most of the past two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. He had three goals and eight assists in 34 games this past season.

Wiesblatt was drafted 31st overall by San Jose in 2020.