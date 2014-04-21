Alain Vigneault: 'At this time of year, you can't play OK; have to play better'

Here's a quick recap of Alain Vigneault's briefing before I cruise down to Philly. Nothing especially startling from the players after the optional practice, but will file something on that later.

Vigneault, who said he was not frustrated, but "felt some disappointment" after the loss and did not rule out lineup changes.

In my mind, it's possible Dan Carcillo, with experience in Wells Fargo Center, could step in on the fourth line. Maybe Jesper Fast comes out and Brian Boyle moves up to Fast's spot with Brad Richards and Carl Hagelin. Gives that line a netfront presence. Carcillo declined to speak to reporters today.

Vigneault did not totally endorse Fast, said "his overall game was good." But as we noted last night, he played just three shifts in the third period.

On Giroux's line: "I never thought going into the series that we'd be able to shut that line down. You've got elite players that have been racking up points on a regular basis against all of the teams. So far, we've done a fair job against them. We had an OK game, but at this time of the year, you can't play OK, you have to play better."

FYI, Ray Emery will start Game 3, according to reports from Flyers practice..

Some quotes:

The Flyers "did a good job of clogging up the neutral zone and shutting us down" ...there's not a lot separating both teams."

On why they are not staying in Philly. "My understanding is that we are an hour and five minutes away on the train. Sleeping in your own bed and sleeping in a hotel is a little different."

Chris Kreider is "improving" but offered no further details.

***

Both Mats Zuccarello and Derek Dorsett questioned the embellishment calls in Game 2. "Everybody who watches me play knows I'm not a diver," said Zuke.