Alain Vigneault seeking faster pace in Game 4 for Rangers

The Blueshirts skated at MSG on Thursday but also watched videos of goaltender Steve Mason, who was formally named as the Flyers starter for Game 4.

"We went through the same preparation as we went through with Emery, scouting report, some video, we know what to expect from him and we know the areas to go after," said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.

Mason's former teammate Derick Brassard said: "He's had a good season, we've got to expect him to be good. He plays the puck well, so we have to be carfeul on the dump ins."

Derek Dorsett. "We have to throw a lot of pucks on him, he hasn't played in a while, test him early, especially in the playoffs, where there's a little more pressure."

Vigneault, who called Game 4 the "most important of the year so far," said the Flyers "had the puck so often [in Game 3] that we had to block more shots. I'm hoping that tomorrow we can set a faster pace, go north-south a little bit quicker."

Dan Carcillo said that with the Flyers being down 2-1 in the series means "it's a must-win for them, so we have to treat it the same way."

Dom Moore said that the Rangers have to block out the fact that they could have a two-game cushion with a win and keep a singular focus. "If you worry about bigger things, your focus probably isn't what it needs to be."

I don't expect any lineup changes, but Vigneault did not confirm that.

Vigneault said Brian Boyle mentioned to him that his play improves in the postseason "quite a few times during the year. I told him 'Why don't you do it a little earlier?'. He has had an impact in the playoff games so far, he's a big body, physical, very good on the penalty kill, he's always the first one I throw out there. He's been here a long time, he knows the culture of the Rangers, he wants to be here."