Alain Vigneault to receive extension from Rangers, source says

The Rangers on Tuesday are expected to announce a contract extension for coach Alain Vigneault, whose five-year, $10-million contract was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season, a source familiar with the situation said Monday night.

Team president Glen Sather and general manager Jeff Gorton were traveling Monday night and could not be reached for comment. The New York Post said the extension is for two years.

Vigneault, 55, has a 175-97-23 record since being hired to replace John Tortorella on June 21, 2013. The Rangers made the playoffs in Vigneault’s first three seasons behind the bench and are on pace to do so again this season.

Vigneault led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. The Quebec native also coached the Canucks to the Cup Final in 2011.

Vigneault, who won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2007, was dismissed by the Canucks a month before the Rangers hired him over candidates Mark Messier and Lindy Ruff.