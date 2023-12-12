Rangers' Barclay Goodrow shows his toughness after injury to mouth

Barclay Goodrow said he is on a strictly liquid diet for a month after taking a puck to the face a week ago in a game in Ottawa, but he was back in the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday when the Rangers hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to get protein and everything I need in different forms other than a solid,’’ he said at the Rangers’ morning skate at the Garden.

Goodrow was hit in the face by a puck that teammate K’Andre Miller kept in at the offensive blue line in a game last Tuesday. He missed Saturday’s game in Washington before returning Sunday against the Kings and wore a full face shield.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday it was a testament to Goodrow’s toughness and character that he was able to play Sunday.

“No question,’’ Laviolette said. “And then to play the game that he did [14:29 of ice time, one blocked shot, 4 of 7 on faceoffs]. You know, he's off for a couple of days and then, not an easy assignment.’’

It was generally assumed Goodrow lost a tooth in Ottawa, but he said he did not.

“I didn't lose any teeth,’’ he said.

So what was it that he spat on the ice?

“I don't know,’’ he said. “That was part of my mouth that should have been inside my mouth.’’

Goodrow’s mouth was still swollen Tuesday, and he had stitches, though he said he didn’t know how many. He did say his smartphone does still recognize his face.

He was asked if he sat out Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons, but he said no.

“I don't think I could have played [Saturday], as much as I wanted to,’’ he said, adding that beyond the facial injury, he “had some other stuff going on.’’

Robertson called up

With K’Andre Miller unavailable for personal reasons, the Rangers called up D Matthew Robertson from AHL Hartford.